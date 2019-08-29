|
Melvin Glick
Oct. 7, 1939 - Aug. 26, 2019
WAKARUSA, IN - Melvin R. Glick, 79, of Wakarusa, formerly of Indianapolis, died 2:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born Oct. 7, 1939 in Gap, Pennsylvania, to Mahlon R. & Ruth (Kennel) Glick. On Aug. 25, 1961, he married Sherrill (Swartz) Glick.
Surviving are his wife, Sherrill Glick of Wakarusa; 3 children, Mark (Marci) Glick of New York, New York, Starla (Bob) Martinez of Akron, Ohio, and Milt (Stacy) Glick of Wakarusa; 6 grandchildren, Matthew R. (Emily) Glick, Levi Glick, Rachel Glick, Caleb Glick, Colin Glick, and Caitlyn Glick; and 2 siblings, Robert (Anna) Glick of Atmore, Alabama and Mary Ann (John) Hostetter of Los Angeles, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Melvin was an Indiana University Professor of Biochemistry at IU Hospitals in Indianapolis for 32 years. He was a member of Holdeman Mennonite Church, where he was very active and was a Sunday School Teacher for many years. Melvin graduated from Eastern Mennonite College with his bachelor's degree and University of Alabama Birmingham where he received his masters and PHD. He was active in the International Wood Collectors Society and Michiana Gem and Mineral Society. Melvin volunteered at FCDC and the Depot where he could be found every Monday. He loved traveling with his wife, going to auctions, being outside and landscaping with rocks, watching sunsets and most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa and one hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. Funeral service on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Holdeman Mennonite Church, 65723 CR 1, Wakarusa. Pastors Randy Detweiler and BJ Leichty will officiate. Burial will follow at Olive (East) Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Holdeman Mennonite Church.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019