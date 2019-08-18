|
Melvin Houp
Jan. 9, 1941 - August 16, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to everyone he met, Melvin was born in a small town called Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. He was the youngest of 12 children. He grew up on a farm. He joined the Army Reserves in 1957 and served 6 years. He then met and married the love of his life, Joanne (Sekeres). Their marriage gave them four children, Richard (Silvia), Renee (Victor), Christine, and Michael (Rita). He has 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In his younger years he could be found at the drag strip on a Sunday afternoon. He also enjoyed bowling every Friday night. He also ushered for Notre Dame football games.
He worked for Culligan for 45 years, part of that time traveling the United States teaching Service Technicians the trade. Later he and mom spent many vacations traveling to Hawaii and Las Vegas.
Most recently his favorite pastime was going to Cracker Barrel and Dairy Queen, and having Sunday dinner with family.
We will miss him every day.
Dad asked us not to shed any more tears. We will celebrate his life with a small gathering with friends and family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019