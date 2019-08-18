Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Houp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Houp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Houp Obituary
Melvin Houp

Jan. 9, 1941 - August 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to everyone he met, Melvin was born in a small town called Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. He was the youngest of 12 children. He grew up on a farm. He joined the Army Reserves in 1957 and served 6 years. He then met and married the love of his life, Joanne (Sekeres). Their marriage gave them four children, Richard (Silvia), Renee (Victor), Christine, and Michael (Rita). He has 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

In his younger years he could be found at the drag strip on a Sunday afternoon. He also enjoyed bowling every Friday night. He also ushered for Notre Dame football games.

He worked for Culligan for 45 years, part of that time traveling the United States teaching Service Technicians the trade. Later he and mom spent many vacations traveling to Hawaii and Las Vegas.

Most recently his favorite pastime was going to Cracker Barrel and Dairy Queen, and having Sunday dinner with family.

We will miss him every day.

Dad asked us not to shed any more tears. We will celebrate his life with a small gathering with friends and family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.