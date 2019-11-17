|
|
Melvin L. “Bud”
Gardner
Nov. 26, 1938 - Nov. 11, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Melvin “Bud” Gardner loved life and lived every day to its fullest. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ wholeheartedly. Following the Gospel, Bud chose to love and serve his fellow man. He was never short of a joke that made you laugh and took such pride in serving the community of greater Michiana at Meijer stores. The testimony of Bud was to love people unconditionally - the true reflection of Jesus. As a man of many interests, he enjoyed a good suit, fast cars, horses, and golf. Bud loved his family and friends and valued the quality time spent among them. Having touched so many lives, he will be missed dearly. Bud is survived by his two sons, Greg and Tom; his loving companion, Connie; and his five grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23 in Calvary Chapel Church, 53494 Fir Rd., Mishawaka. The family invites friends to gather with them on Friday, November 22 to celebrate Bud's life from 4 until 7 p.m. in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019