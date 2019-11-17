Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
(574) 272-2244
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Chapel Church
53494 Fir Rd.
Mishawaka., IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin L. "Bud" Gardner


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin L. "Bud" Gardner Obituary
Melvin L. “Bud”

Gardner

Nov. 26, 1938 - Nov. 11, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Melvin “Bud” Gardner loved life and lived every day to its fullest. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ wholeheartedly. Following the Gospel, Bud chose to love and serve his fellow man. He was never short of a joke that made you laugh and took such pride in serving the community of greater Michiana at Meijer stores. The testimony of Bud was to love people unconditionally - the true reflection of Jesus. As a man of many interests, he enjoyed a good suit, fast cars, horses, and golf. Bud loved his family and friends and valued the quality time spent among them. Having touched so many lives, he will be missed dearly. Bud is survived by his two sons, Greg and Tom; his loving companion, Connie; and his five grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23 in Calvary Chapel Church, 53494 Fir Rd., Mishawaka. The family invites friends to gather with them on Friday, November 22 to celebrate Bud's life from 4 until 7 p.m. in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Welsheimer Funeral Home North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -