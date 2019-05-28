Melvine A. Nagy



Nov. 24, 1944 - May 23, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Melvine A. Nagy of Granger passed away May 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Melvin and Christine (Spagnola) Marshman, and lived in the South Bend area all of her life. Melvine was a floral designer, working for Frepan's Floral Shop and later, at the Blue Jay's Nest Floral Shop. She was a dedicated and caring mother and homemaker. She treasured her husband, children, and grandchildren and embraced every moment she had with them.



Melvine was married November 23, 1963 at Holy Cross Church, South Bend, to Larry A. Nagy. Larry survives along with their children: Larry (Norene) Nagy of South Bend; Margaret (Michael) Evans of Edwardsburg; and Chad (Michele) Nagy of Granger. There are six grandchildren: Ellen (Roberto) Olivo, Matt Nagy, Michael Evans, Mitchael Evans, Megan Evans, and Merick Evans. She is also survived by her sister, Tina Nally of South Bend.



Mel valued family and friends and loved to gather them together whenever possible. Her warmth, spirit and sense of humor left a lasting impression on all those she came into contact with. Lifelong memories of her love for traveling and camping will remain with her loved ones. She will be dearly missed and kept forever in our hearts.



Family and friends may gather on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at 24832 US-12 East in Edwardsburg. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Bob Flickinger, pastor, as the officiant. The family wishes to invite everyone for lunch following the Mass (Noon) in the Social Hall at Our Lady. At 1:30 p.m. there will be a procession to Highland Cemetery, 2257 North Portage Road, South Bend, for the graveside rites.



Memorials may be made to the .



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.