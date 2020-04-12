|
Merle “Jim” Close
Aug. 22, 1943 - April 9, 2020
FORT WAYNE, IN - Merle “Jim” Close, 76, of Fort Wayne and formerly of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born to the late Merle Junior and Mary (Ranstead) Close on August 22, 1943 in Mishawaka, IN. Jim graduated from South Bend Central High School in 1961. He was trained by Indiana Michigan Power as an engineer at the power plant in Osceola, IN and worked there until the plant closed in 1980. He then went to work for General Motors in Three Rivers, MI in 1980, as a power engineer. He worked at GM Plants in Kalamazoo, MI and in Adrian, MI. He transferred to the Fort Wayne GM Plant in 1999 and retired in 2006. He greatly loved his grandparents, Glenn and Sarah (Fisher) Ranstead of Lakeville, IN, where he spent a great deal of his childhood and teen years. He married Betty (Stover) Close on April 27, 1992 in Elkhart, IN. He enjoyed woodworking and made many pieces of oak furniture for family and friends.
Along with his wife, Jim is survived by his daughter, Christine (Harold) Miller of Camby, IN; son, David Close of Elkhart, IN; stepdaughter, Rosanna (Mark) Lee of Cassopolis, MI; grandson, Matt (Shaina Wilson) Close; great-grandsons, Zachary, Nathan, and Easton; sisters, Kathleen Close of LaPorte, IN and Joyce (Keith) Tinkel of South Bend, IN; half-brothers, Ed Michael of South Bend, IN and John (Debbie) Michael of Bradenton, FL; and fur babies, Mia, Ruby, and Tiggee.
A private family service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County SPCA.
Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Covington Knolls.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020