Merle E. Bruens



Feb. 26, 1939 - March 13, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, MI - Merle Edwin Bruens, age 80, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in the comfort of his family's presence.



He was born February 26, 1939 in Dowagiac to Arthur and Laura Bruens, Sr. He married Leilani Lee “Lani” Shetterly September 23, 1961 in Cassopolis, Michigan. She survives.



Merle will be remembered for being a diehard Michigan fan and a Little League Baseball coach.



Merle will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Lani Bruens of Cassopolis; one son, Christopher Bruens of Cassopolis; nine grandchildren, Kevin Bruens, Cheyenne Bruens, Brandi Whitmore, Angie Whitmore, Cal Pompey, Chris Pompey, B.J. Wallace, Adrian Wallace, and Antonio Wallace; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lauratta (Barney) Smith of Auburndale, Florida and Kay Bruens of Akron, Indiana; two brothers, Raymond “Zip” Bruens of Mishawaka and Gordon Bruens of Florida; and a host of nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Bruce Bruens; four sisters, Velma Bradley, Rose Williams, Cleo Findlay, and Alta Dokey; and two brothers, Lloyd Hilgendorf and Arthur “Red” Bruens, Jr.



Family and friends will gather Monday, March 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, with the Reverend Charlie Keller officiating.



Mr. Bruens will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, Michigan.



The family prefers contributions in Merle's memory to Cass County Cancer Service, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.