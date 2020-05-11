Or Copy this URL to Share

Merle E. Gibbons



June 26, 1934 - May 9, 2020



PLYMOUTH, IN - Funeral services for Merle E. Gibbons will be at 11 a.m. on Wed., May 13, 2020 at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth. There will be no visitation time prior. Burial will follow in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.





