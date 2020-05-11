Merle E. Gibbons
1934 - 2020
Merle E. Gibbons

June 26, 1934 - May 9, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Funeral services for Merle E. Gibbons will be at 11 a.m. on Wed., May 13, 2020 at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth. There will be no visitation time prior. Burial will follow in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
MAY
13
Burial
New Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
