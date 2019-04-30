Mertice E. Jones



Oct. 20, 1929 - April 26, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mother-Missionary Mertice Elizabeth Baldwin-Jones, a resident of South Bend, Indiana went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 6:35 pm after a short illness.



Mother Jones was born in Irving, Mississippi on October 20, 1929 to Collen Baldwin and Nannie (Robenson) Baldwin (who preceded her in death).



On June 17, 1945, she married Robert Lee Jones and they were together for 57 years until he went to be with the Lord in 2003.



Mother Jones was a homemaker and worked as a certified nursing assistant for Memorial Home Care.



Mother Jones was a member of Saints Memorial Church of God In Christ where she served faithfully as a Church Mother for several decades.



Mother Jones loved to read and share the word of God with everyone she met. She was gifted in knowledge of the scripture and had a discerning spirit



She was a prayer warrior and believed God could do anything but fail.



Mother Mertice Jones is survived by her family, which includes one sister, Mary Lee Bush and her children: Bertha Jones of South Bend, IN, Donald (Angel) Jones of Chicago, IL, Ricky Ward of South Bend, IN, Jacqueline Jones of Fort Wayne, IN, Jonathan (Jaime) Jones of South Bend, IN, Brenda (Henry) Zachery of Ponoma, CA, Elise Jones of South Bend, IN, and two special sons, Clarence Hurman and Benjamin Bonds; grandchildren: Candace (Richard) Mack of South Bend, IN, Kyle Vann and Lauren (Juan) Allen of Fort Wayne, IN; three great-grandchildren: Gabriella Newbill, Malakai Allen, and Jayde Allen, and a host of other relatives and friends along with her Saints Memorial God in Christ church family.



Family members that preceded her in death include siblings, Willa Mae Sanders (sister) and Fred C. Jones (brother); brothers-in-law, Lester Bush and Ernest Sanders; and sister-in-law, Otis Jones.



Services will be held st Saints Memorial COGIC on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the church. Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage to send condolences at: alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary