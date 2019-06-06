Meshach Shad Hill



Nov. 30, 2000 - May 26, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Meshach Hill, 18, of South Bend, IN, went home to be with the Lord on May 26, 2019.



Meshach was born on November 30, 2000 in South Bend, IN to the late Carla Young. At just three days old, he was given to Alma Hill to take home and care for. He was later adopted by Samuel and Alma Hill.



A lifelong area resident, Meshach attended John Adams High School. He was a past member of Faith Temple COGIC in Buchanan, MI under the leadership of the late Shepherdess Henrietta Love. It was there that he developed a love for singing, often singing with his brother and sister at various church functions. He, along with the rest of his family later joined Greater Holy Temple COGIC, under the leadership of the late Superintendent Leroy W. Sutton, now pastored by Elder Lee D. Ross, Sr.



Meshach was an avid computer gamer and loved various different computer games, often opting to forfeit a game of basketball just so he could be on his computer. Some of his favorite foods were Hot Fries, Hot Cheetos, and Beef Jerky. Meshach was just a great kid and will be sorely missed.



Meshach leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Samuel and Alma Hill of South Bend; three sisters, Sahara Hill, Treonna Hill, and Yvonne (Eugene) Nugent of South Bend; five brothers, TreMare Hill and Shadrach Hill of South Bend, Darwin Tharbs of Indianapolis, Timothy Tharbs of Daytona Beach, FL, Alfernando (Yolanda) Tharbs of Temple, TX, and Boba Tharbs of FL.; his biological siblings, Carisha Williams, Car'Myia Cotton, and Nelson Cotton Jr., along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Meshach was preceded in death by his biological mother, Carla Young; maternal grandparents, Elijah and Willa Lax; and uncle, Benjamin Lax.



Funeral Services for Meshach Hill will be on Friday, June 7 at Greater Holy Temple C.O.G.I.C. at 12pm, with viewing occurring one hour prior to services. Alford's Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements.