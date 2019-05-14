Meta Ann Porter



August 9, 1943 - May 11, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Meta Ann Porter, age 74, passed away in her home unexpectedly on May 11, 2019. She was born on August 9, 1943 to the late Vernice (Maihoff) and Robert Burge in Chicago Ridge, IL. She moved to Koontz Lake where she married Edward Porter, raised her daughter, and enjoyed the company of many friends.



Meta had multiple occupations, but was best known for her cooking abilities. Cooking was a passion that showed through her waffle ice cream sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly French toast, and the fried egg sandwiches that she would make for her grandsons. She loved her farm life, including canning, gardening, and the animals, especially the birds. She also enjoyed camping.



Later in life, Meta lived briefly in Plymouth before moving to South Bend. She served as the Resident Council President for The Milton Home and later as the Resident Council Vice President at Silverbirch Mishawaka.



She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Roberta (Mark) Kickbush of South Bend; grandsons, Shawn (Kassy) Kickbush of South Bend, Adam (Cassandra) Kickbush of Lakeville, Nathaniel Kickbush of South Bend, and Jacob Kickbush of Bloomington, Indiana; great-grandson, Brady Kickbush; her best friend Theresa Sleeter; beloved fur baby Cricket, and many other friends.



Private family services will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.



Contributions in memory of Meta may be made to the , 8604 Allisonville Rd., Ste. 140, Indianapolis, IN 46250.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 14, 2019