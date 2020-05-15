Michael A. Freehauf
May 6, 1950 - May 10, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Michael A. Freehauf, 70, of Lakeville, passed away at 1:50PM Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Memorial Hospital.
Mike was born May 6, 1950 in South Bend, to the late Eugene and Mary (Becker) Freehauf.
He graduated from LaVille High School in 1968.
On December 15, 1979 in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Woodland, Indiana, Mike married Kathy J. Black; she survives.
Mike worked at General Dynamics in Fort Worth, Texas; he then moved to Lakeville, Indiana and worked for seventeen years at St. Joseph County Highway Department.
Mike loved his family dearly, especially his granddaughter, Isla, and he enjoyed his friends in Lakeville and from the county highway department. He loved helping his son Toby with his livestock, and he also was a supporter of the 4-H youth activities.
Surviving is his wife, Kathy of Lakeville; two sons, Toby (Amanda) Freehauf of Lakeville and Chris (Sherri) Freehauf of Atlanta, Georgia, and a daughter, Michelle (Steve) Russell of Oxford, Ohio. Also surviving are his three grandchildren, Isla Freehauf, Kalin Russell, and Noah Russell, sister, Jean (Lowell) Schlemmer of Mishawaka, and a brother, Tom Freehauf of Elkhart.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Mary Freehauf.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
Palmer Funeral Home - Lakeville Chapel, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be directed to the Freehauf family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph County 4-H Fair in honor of Michael A. Freehauf.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 15, 2020.