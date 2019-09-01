|
Michael A. Lawecki
Oct. 6, 1955 - Aug. 27, 2019
SAN PIERRE, IN - Michael Andrew Lawecki, 63, was found on August 27, 2019, in his residence in San Pierre, IN. He was born in South Bend, Indiana on October 6, 1955 to John and Lorraine (Sielski) Lawecki. He was preceded in death by his father.
Mike was a 1974 graduate of Jackson High School, and he later attended Indiana University in Bloomington.
Survivors include his mother and his son Andy of South Bend. He is also survived by his brother Dan (Linda) of South Bend, and sister Jan (Mike) Bristow of Bluffton, SC. Other survivors are nieces and nephews Jen Gregory of South Bend, Dan (Kayla) Lawecki of Granger, Ashley (Ian) DeLater of South Bend, Ross (Beverly) Bristow of Fishers, IN, Austin (Caitlin) Bristow of Huntersville, NC, Holly (Adam) Shepp of West Bloomfield, MI, and Stephanie (Nick) Meyers of Indianapolis.
At the time of his passing, Mike was employed as a supervisor at the NIPSCO electrical power generating plant in Wheatfield, IN.
The spacious pole barn in his back yard was where Mike spent many an hour working on automobiles, trucks, motorcycles and other motorized vehicles. He also enjoyed a lucrative side business as a fabricating welder. He was active in the local Republican Party activities.
At family get-togethers, Mike was usually one of the first to arrive, and one of the last to leave. Possessed with a keen and devilish sense of humor, Mike could regale family members and friends with stories and anecdotes. His star dimmed way too soon and he will be missed by family and friends alike.
A time of gathering to celebrate Mike's life will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Online condolences may be offered to Mike's family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019