Michael A. Taylor Obituary
Michael A. Taylor

May 10, 1949 - Feb. 25, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael A. Taylor, 69 years old, passed away at 8:49 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the I.U. Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Mike was born on May 10, 1949 in South Bend. He resided in LaPaz, IN for twenty years and has been a resident of South Bend for the remainder of his life. Mike retired from American Electric Power in 2005 as a supervisor after 35 years of employment.

Mike is survived by his mother, Marguriete Taylor of Lakeville; daughter, Kimberly (Chris) Nettrouer of Churubusco, IN; two sons, Todd (Susan) Taylor of Lakeville and David (Shana) Taylor of Whiteland, IN; and four grandchildren, Allyson Taylor, Emilee Taylor, Taylor Nett, and Halle Nett. Mike is also survived by the mother of his children, Karen Geyer Taylor of South Bend; and his sister, Sharon Oglesby of South Bend. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Taylor; brother, Mark Taylor; and brother-in-law, Bart Oglesby.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville, IN. Pastor David Herbster will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Michael A. Taylor may be donated to Bethel College, 1001 Bethel Circle, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019
