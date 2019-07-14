Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Acito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Acito


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Acito Obituary
Michael Acito

Oct. 21, 1953 - June 28, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Michael Acito, 65, passed away Friday, June 28 in Indianapolis, IN. Survivors include brothers Ralph (Pam) Acito and John (Vicki) Acito. He is preceded by his parents, Jerome and Betty Jane (Neeser) Acito.

Memorial visitation 3-6 PM Wed., July 24 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St. Private family burial at Highland Cemetery at a later date. Michael enjoyed camping & was an avid reader. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now