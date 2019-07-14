|
|
Michael Acito
Oct. 21, 1953 - June 28, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Michael Acito, 65, passed away Friday, June 28 in Indianapolis, IN. Survivors include brothers Ralph (Pam) Acito and John (Vicki) Acito. He is preceded by his parents, Jerome and Betty Jane (Neeser) Acito.
Memorial visitation 3-6 PM Wed., July 24 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St. Private family burial at Highland Cemetery at a later date. Michael enjoyed camping & was an avid reader. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 14, 2019