Michael Alan Van Horn
May 1, 1953 - August 22, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Michael Alan Van Horn, 67, passed away on August 22, 2020 at HealthPark ICU from a sudden illness. He was born on May 1, 1953 in Knox, IN to Harry P. & Louise Van Horn.
Mike graduated from Culver High School in 1971. In 1970 he met his future wife, Kathy, at the A&W Root Beer Stand & the rest is history. They were married in 1973 at Poplar Grove United Methodist Church and would have celebrated 47 years together in September.
Mike spent the first part of his life in the Plymouth, IN area until he & Kathy headed for the warmer South - first in Suwanee, GA and then Denver, NC. He excelled in the home/commercial security field as a top salesman & sales manager. He was proud of the fact that he had a part in helping families feel safe & secure in their homes.
Mike loved everything fishing, motorcycles, and has watched every John Wayne western many times. He dove into WWII history. He also was a fantastic cook & cookie baker. He pampered every rescue dog he ever had & encouraged all to adopt from a shelter. Upon retirement to Fort Myers in 2014, he enjoyed all the wonderful new friends in Tropicana. He never knew that dominoes was a competitive sport! He was always there to help neighbors with his tool box in hand. With his honey-do list finished (almost), he enjoyed his favorite chair, a glass of Dewars on the rocks, & a big TV for watching racing or fishing shows.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; brothers, Harry R. Van Horn & Jon (Rose Anna) Van Horn; nephews, Brandon & Jeff Van Horn; & niece, Jennifer Talcott. Mike also leaves behind his beloved Shih Tzu, Lola. Preceding him in death are his parents, sister-in-law Constance Van Horn & nephews, Ronnie & Eric Van Horn.
Honoring Mike's wishes, there will be no funeral. Mike was a funny, kind man who loved his country and will be missed greatly. In lieu of flowers, hug your loved ones often and kindly consider a donation to your local animal shelter. To send an online condolence visit www.Harvey-Engelhardt.com
