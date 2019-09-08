|
Michael Butler
Aug. 16, 1964 - Sept. 2, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael Butler, 55, of South Bend, IN, passed away unexpectedly at 9:41 a.m. Monday, September 2, 2019 in Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
He was born on August 16, 1964 to the late Willie and Ruby (Strong) Butler in South Bend, IN, and was a lifelong resident. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Smith; and three brothers, Ralph Bingham, Aaron “Whistle” Paul, and Clarence “Toby” Randle.
Michael graduated in 1982 from St. Joseph High School, South Bend, IN. He was involved with Speech and tennis, along with cheerleading. He was currently employed at Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in the 100 Center, Mishawaka, IN, where he had worked for 23 years and won “Server of the Year” for the state of Indiana in 2014. He also had worked part-time at McDonalds. He also provided catering services for various events around the Michiana area, and previously managed at Jeans West Clothing Stores.
On July 13, 1985, he married Barbara D. Loy at Greater St. John M.B. Church in South Bend, IN.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Barbara L. Butler of South Bend, IN; his son, Stephen L. Butler Sr. of South Bend, IN; four grandchildren, NeVaeh, A'Layah, Stephen Jr., and Jream, all of South Bend, IN; one sister, Brenda Scott-Brown of Detroit, MI; and two brothers, Adolphus “Jabby” Butler of Dayton, OH and Wade (Diane) Bingham of St. Louis, MO, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
Michael was a lifelong member of Greater St. John M.B Church in South Bend, where he was president of the Mass Choir, and also the Men's Day Chairman. Michael enjoyed playing tennis, singing, shopping, Karaoke, entertaining, and cooking. In addition, he sang with city, district, state, and national choirs. He was passionate about God, life, and bringing joy to many many many lives.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN, and also from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 101 N. Adams Street, South Bend, IN.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Greater St. John M.B. Church, South Bend, IN, with Pastor Andre' A. McGhee officiating. Private Interment will take place at a later date.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019