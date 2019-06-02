Michael C. Hanley



June 2, 1936 - May 30, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael Charles Hanley, 82, of South Bend passed away on Thursday, May 30 in Hospice House of Elkhart.



Michael was born June 2, 1936 in South Bend to the late Yolanda M. (Keszei) and John E. Hanley. In 1958, Michael joined the Marine Corps. After his Honorable Discharge, he married the love of his life, Sarah “Sally” Rogers on August 20, 1960 and together they raised 5 children. In 1985, Mike opened JMS Homes in Dowagiac, Michigan and successfully ran the business with Sally until his retirement in 1998.



Mike was a big fan of Notre Dame football games and the Chicago Cubs. He was overjoyed when his Cubbies won the World Series in 2016. Mike also enjoyed horseracing and was an avid collector of WWII memorabilia.



Surviving are his wife, Sarah “Sally” Hanley; daughter, Kathleen E. Hanley of Las Vegas, NV; three sons, Kevin M. Hanley (Anne) of South Bend, Coley P. Hanley of Las Vegas, and Casey B. Hanley (Erica) of Mishawaka; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, James A. Hanley (Hilda) of Granger. Michael was preceded in death by daughter, Coleen M. LeMarr and brother, John V. Hanley.



There will be no visitation or services at this time. Cremation will take place. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Memorial contributions in Mike's name may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 Ironwood Dr., South Bend, IN 46635 or The Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.



Michael, "Pop", "Papa", "DWC", "King of Dowagiac" will be missed and fondly remembered by all of his family, friends and people that loved him. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 2, 2019