Michael C. Sandnas



May 15, 1954 - April 26, 2020



BUHL, MN - Michael C. Sandnas, 65, of Buhl passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Essentia Health - Virginia.



He was born on May 15, 1954 in Virginia to Clarence Sandnas and Joyce Reinhardt and graduated from the Virginia High School and Eveleth Vocational School.



Michael was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Teri Galloway and worked as an insurance appraiser for Mueller Services.



Survivors include his wife, Teri Sandnas of Buhl; children, Christofer (Marissa) Sandnas of Mishawaka, Indiana, Hannah (Matt) Danaher of Elkhart, Indiana, Michelle Williams of Summerville, SC, and Amy Miller of South Carolina; ten grandchildren; siblings, Alan “Beach” (Michelle) Sandnas, Gary (Tracy) Sandnas, Bryan (Theresa) Sandnas, Jamie Sandnas, and Diane (Rich) Weideman; mother, Joyce; sister-in-law, Linda Sandnas; brother-in-law, Dale Kozlowski; Kandi (Mark) Sutich, Kurt Galloway, Shari (Jim) Cerney, Jenni Galloway, Vikki (Dave) Garland; Snapper and Rian Galloway and favorite sister-in-law Merri “Pajama Bum” Galloway.



Michael was preceded in death by his father, Clarence; brother, Jeff; mother and father-in-law, Tex and Barb Galloway; and sister-in-law, Heidi Kozlowski.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial in Lakeview Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.





