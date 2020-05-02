Michael C. Sandnas
May 15, 1954 - April 26, 2020
BUHL, MN - Michael C. Sandnas, 65, of Buhl passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Essentia Health - Virginia.
He was born on May 15, 1954 in Virginia to Clarence Sandnas and Joyce Reinhardt and graduated from the Virginia High School and Eveleth Vocational School.
Michael was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Teri Galloway and worked as an insurance appraiser for Mueller Services.
Survivors include his wife, Teri Sandnas of Buhl; children, Christofer (Marissa) Sandnas of Mishawaka, Indiana, Hannah (Matt) Danaher of Elkhart, Indiana, Michelle Williams of Summerville, SC, and Amy Miller of South Carolina; ten grandchildren; siblings, Alan “Beach” (Michelle) Sandnas, Gary (Tracy) Sandnas, Bryan (Theresa) Sandnas, Jamie Sandnas, and Diane (Rich) Weideman; mother, Joyce; sister-in-law, Linda Sandnas; brother-in-law, Dale Kozlowski; Kandi (Mark) Sutich, Kurt Galloway, Shari (Jim) Cerney, Jenni Galloway, Vikki (Dave) Garland; Snapper and Rian Galloway and favorite sister-in-law Merri “Pajama Bum” Galloway.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Clarence; brother, Jeff; mother and father-in-law, Tex and Barb Galloway; and sister-in-law, Heidi Kozlowski.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial in Lakeview Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
May 15, 1954 - April 26, 2020
BUHL, MN - Michael C. Sandnas, 65, of Buhl passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Essentia Health - Virginia.
He was born on May 15, 1954 in Virginia to Clarence Sandnas and Joyce Reinhardt and graduated from the Virginia High School and Eveleth Vocational School.
Michael was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Teri Galloway and worked as an insurance appraiser for Mueller Services.
Survivors include his wife, Teri Sandnas of Buhl; children, Christofer (Marissa) Sandnas of Mishawaka, Indiana, Hannah (Matt) Danaher of Elkhart, Indiana, Michelle Williams of Summerville, SC, and Amy Miller of South Carolina; ten grandchildren; siblings, Alan “Beach” (Michelle) Sandnas, Gary (Tracy) Sandnas, Bryan (Theresa) Sandnas, Jamie Sandnas, and Diane (Rich) Weideman; mother, Joyce; sister-in-law, Linda Sandnas; brother-in-law, Dale Kozlowski; Kandi (Mark) Sutich, Kurt Galloway, Shari (Jim) Cerney, Jenni Galloway, Vikki (Dave) Garland; Snapper and Rian Galloway and favorite sister-in-law Merri “Pajama Bum” Galloway.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Clarence; brother, Jeff; mother and father-in-law, Tex and Barb Galloway; and sister-in-law, Heidi Kozlowski.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial in Lakeview Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 2, 2020.