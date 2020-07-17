1/1
Michael Collins
1973 - 2020
Michael Collins

Oct. 24, 1973 - July 12, 2020

NILES, MI - Michael Collins, 46, of Niles, passed away at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Michael was born on October 24, 1973, in South Bend to Donald and Sandra (Mcelheny) Collins. He was the second of four kids in the Collins household.

After graduating high school, Michael began working for Martin's Supermarket as a Night Crew Manager, where he spent 10 years. He spent some time working for Clark's Food Service in South Bend before returning to Martin's in 2009. In total, he spent 21 years with Martin's Supermarkets.

On November 13, 1993, at a service in South Bend, Michael married the love of his life, Dawn Kline. The two celebrated 26 years together, including the births of four children.

Michael enjoyed watching sports. He was an avid Notre Dame fan. He believed the team should study the film “Rudy” and run the ball more. He loved the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers. As much as they aggravated him, he couldn't help but root for his Chicago White Sox. His Sunday afternoons were spent cheering on the number 24 car and its driver, Jeff Gordon.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Melissa Collins.

Michael will be missed by his wife, Dawn Collins; children, Michael (Allyson) Collins Jr. of Elkhart, Stephanie Collins of Niles, Rebecca Collins of Niles, and Steven Collins of Niles; grandchildren, Camden, Sophia, Paislee, Edward, Jace, and Cohen McClain; siblings, Tracey Collins and Joseph Collins of South Bend; and many extended family members and close friends.

A time of visitation will be held at Brown Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. when a Memorial service will be held. The family will then extend visitation hours for those unable to make the earlier time from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memories, condolences, and photos may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
JUL
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
JUL
18
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
