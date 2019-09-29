|
Michael Cox
Sept. 11, 1949 - Sept. 24, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Michael G. Cox, 70, of Mishawaka, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Mike was born September 11, 1949 in Clinton County, Indiana to the late Forest and Dena (Wilson) Cox. He grew up in Kempton, Indiana, and was a 1968 graduate of Tipton High School. He moved to the Michiana area in the 1970's.
On September 9, 1989, Mike married Julie P. Verheye. They lived in South Bend until moving to Mishawaka in 2000.
Mike was employed for many years in sales for Ris Paper Company. He had a great passion for cooking and over the years collected more than 150 cookbooks. He was a big IU Sports fan and liked vegetable gardening and feeding the birds. He was a former member of the Calvert Rod and Gun Club. Mike and Julie enjoyed traveling and especially to our National Parks.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Julie of Mishawaka; a son, Brian Michael Cox of Pittsburg, PA; a brother, Robert (Lynda) Cox of Tipton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
Memorials are suggested to the or .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019