Michael D. James
Nov. 12, 1944 - Nov. 20, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Michael Dennis James, 76, died Fri., Nov. 20, 2020. His life began Nov. 12, 1944 in South Bend, Indiana.
He is survived by three sons, Steve Arnold, Mark James, & Anthony James.
Family and friends will gather Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. In the interest of public safety the family will observe a private funeral service and burial.
Please share a memory or leave a message and read full obituary online at wagnercares.com
.