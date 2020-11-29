1/
Michael D. James
Michael D. James

Nov. 12, 1944 - Nov. 20, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Michael Dennis James, 76, died Fri., Nov. 20, 2020. His life began Nov. 12, 1944 in South Bend, Indiana.

He is survived by three sons, Steve Arnold, Mark James, & Anthony James.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. In the interest of public safety the family will observe a private funeral service and burial.

Please share a memory or leave a message and read full obituary online at wagnercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
