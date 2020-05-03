Michael D. Peddycord
March 18, 1946 - April 28, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Michael Donald Peddycord, 74, of Mishawaka died Tuesday morning in his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born March 18, 1946 in LaPorte, IN to the late Thelma (Smith) and Forney Ivo Peddycord and was a lifetime resident of the Michiana area. On October 18, 1960 in South Bend he married Lynn D. Newman who survives. Also surviving are his children, Terri Benhart of New Carlisle, Michael D. Peddycord, Jr. (Beth) of Superior, CO, and Jerry L. Peddycord (Ester) of Long Beach, CA; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, June Everman of Bristol, IN, Joyce Egger of Richmond, IN, Betty Peddycord of North Liberty, IN, and Jo Noble of Albion, NE; and brother, John Peddycord of Ft. Myers, FL. He was preceded in death by siblings, Louetta LeeVan, Fudge Klopfenstein, Nancy Sheaks, Carol Peddycord, and Milo Peddycord.
Mike retired in 2014 from Mamo Transportation in Osceola. Mike loved his family above all else and enjoyed playing Santa, going on cruises, and golfing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Due to the COVID19 Pandemic a celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William St. is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.