|
|
Michael D. Schmidt
July 2, 1935 - April 13, 2020
ATHENS, GA - Michael D. Schmidt, longtime resident of Athens, Georgia, passed peacefully on Easter Monday, April 13, 2020, to find rest with his Creator after a courageous battle against Parkinson's and dementia. Michael was born 84 years ago, July 2, 1935, to William S. Schmidt and Mabel A. Schmidt in St. Joseph County, Indiana. He was nurtured in Christian faith from birth, confirmed as a teenager, and found joy in service to local churches in varying capacities, until late in life when his health prevented it. He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1953 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University in 1957. After graduation, he married the love of his life, Joanne Rose Gersey, in the fall of 1957, spending the best 62 years of their lives together. His professional career included positions with Dodge Manufacturer, Reliance Electric Company, which brought him to Athens, and Rockwell Automation. He brought warmth with him to every corner of his life, whether heeding snow as no obstacle to grilling out in Chicago, or saying a bedtime prayer with his grandchildren before tucking them in during a sleepover. His family will remember him best as a maker of time for others, of a welcoming home, of a nurtured garden, of furniture and gifts carefully crafted from wood, and of jokes, most often when you needed them the most but didn't know it. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Janice and Emma, and his brothers, William and Donald. He is survived by his wife Joanne, daughter Michele May and husband Joe; son Eric Schmidt and wife Cher; daughter Jennifer Thaxton; and grandchildren Chris, Andy, Ross (Kyounga), Daniel, Erica (Shelton), Thomas (Cait), Sarah, Charlie, and Lewie. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution may donate to Princeton United Methodist Church (2390 S. Lumpkin Street, Athens, Georgia 30605) or an organization of your choice working towards finding a cure for Parkinson's or dementia. Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 18, 2020