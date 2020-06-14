Michael Dan Simmons, Sr.
Nov. 16, 1954 - May 28, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Michael Dan Simmons, Sr., age 65, of Cassopolis, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 in his residence.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.