Michael Dan Simmons Sr.
Michael Dan Simmons, Sr.

Nov. 16, 1954 - May 28, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Michael Dan Simmons, Sr., age 65, of Cassopolis, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 in his residence.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home
202 N. Broadway,
Cassopolis, MI 49031
269 445-2435
