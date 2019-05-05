Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cruz Family Funeral Home
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
574-674-8460
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael E. Barrett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael E. Barrett Obituary
Michael E. Barrett

Feb. 22, 1947 - Apr. 29, 2019

SOUTH BEND - Michael E. Barrett, age 72, passed away at his home in South Bend on Monday, April 29, 2019. Michael was born February 22, 1947 in South Bend to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Hillring) Barrett.

Surviving are his sons, Christopher and Anthony Barrett, both of Grand Rapids, Michigan, a granddaughter, and his siblings, Pamela Barrett of Queens Creek, Arizona, Robert Barrett and John Barrett, both of Phoenix, Arizona, and James Barrett of Englewood, Florida. Surviving as well are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank Barrett and Patricia Lundy.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will be private at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.

Michael was employed for many years as a supervisor at National Wine and Spirits in South Bend before taking an early retirement at the age of 62. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time working in his yard, watching Cubs baseball, and attending Christ the King Catholic Church. Most of all, Michael was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing immensely.

To leave an online condolence for the Barrett family, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cruz Family Funeral Home
Download Now