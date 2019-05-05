Michael E. Barrett



Feb. 22, 1947 - Apr. 29, 2019



SOUTH BEND - Michael E. Barrett, age 72, passed away at his home in South Bend on Monday, April 29, 2019. Michael was born February 22, 1947 in South Bend to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Hillring) Barrett.



Surviving are his sons, Christopher and Anthony Barrett, both of Grand Rapids, Michigan, a granddaughter, and his siblings, Pamela Barrett of Queens Creek, Arizona, Robert Barrett and John Barrett, both of Phoenix, Arizona, and James Barrett of Englewood, Florida. Surviving as well are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his siblings, Frank Barrett and Patricia Lundy.



Memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will be private at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.



Michael was employed for many years as a supervisor at National Wine and Spirits in South Bend before taking an early retirement at the age of 62. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time working in his yard, watching Cubs baseball, and attending Christ the King Catholic Church. Most of all, Michael was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing immensely.



To leave an online condolence for the Barrett family, please visit our website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary