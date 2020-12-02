Michael E. Gregorich
Sept. 25, 1958 - Nov. 23, 2020
GRANGER, IN -
Mr. Michael Edwin Gregorich, 62, of Granger passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 23 at 10:30pm, at the Morningview Assisted Living facility in South Bend, IN, following an extended illness.
Born in Beaver Falls, PA, Mike was the oldest child of the late Michael Joseph Gregorich and Jean (Shroads) Gregorich of South Bend who survives Mike in death. He married the love of his life, Katherine Joann “Kathy” (Hammonds) Gregorich on August 4, 1979 in LaPorte, Indiana. They met during their freshman year of college at IUSB in chemistry class.
Left to cherish his memory along with his wife and mother are a son, Chris Gregorich of Pasadena, FL; a daughter, Cindy (Mike) Bernard of Granger; two brothers, Bruce (Lisa) Gregorich and Tom (Chrissy) Gregorich of South Bend; three granddaughters, Colette Gregorich and Marissa Gregorich both of Bradenton, FL, and Kherington Bernard of Granger; and two grandsons, Kyper Bernard and Easton Bernard both of Granger.
Mike graduated from IUSB with a B.S. in Business, with a major in Accounting in 1982. He held many different positions during his life, from accounting and finance to computer programming. He also served as the Harris Township Assessor for 15 years. Mike loved everything related to Notre Dame and was an avid fan and an active member of the former Notre Dame Quarterback Club. His favorite hobby was working on one of his two Corvettes. He loved to take trips in his Corvettes, whether it was just up the coast of Lake Michigan or to places farther away. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy and he was happiest when he was playing and doing things with them. Mike was a long time board member of the Harris Township Baseball/Softball Association. Mike had also been a board member of Patchwork Dance Company and had performed in the role of Father Mouse for several years in their holiday performance of Christopher's Christmas along with his daughter and two of his granddaughters (Colette & Kherington).
No services are planned at this time because of Covid-19 concerns for everyone's safety.