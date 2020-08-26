Michael E. “Woody” Wood
April 30, 1954 - August 21, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Michael E. “Woody” Wood, 66, of Bremen passed away at 6:09 am, Friday, August 21, 2020 in Memorial Hospital of Bremen. Woody was born in Mishawaka, IN to Robert & Opal Wood, both deceased. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Collins), his daughter, Brittany (Joey) Parks, and his sister, Judy Ann (Dale) Helpingstine. His brother, Robert S. (Bud) Wood and his son, Michael J. Wood preceded him in death. He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1972. After graduating, he worked at Selmers and Bendix, before he started Woody's Paint Shop in 1984. Over the next 32 years he built the company into a very successful business mainly selling paint to the RV industry. He started Woody's Paint Shop in 2009 painting RVs. Woody had a very infectious personality. Once you met him, you never forgot him. He had many friends. Unfortunately, Michael had numerous health issues which he battled bravely for many years. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 in Community Gospel Church, 68893 State Road 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the church with one hour of visitation prior. Mausoleum entombment will follow in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to Hope for HIE, P.O. Box 250472, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48325 or at www.hopeforhie.org
