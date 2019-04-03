|
|
Michael Edward
Bronstetter
Feb. 18, 1951 - March 31, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael E. Bronstetter, 68, passed away March 31, 2019. Born February 18, 1951, he was the son of the late Otis and Florence (Fujawa) Bronstetter.
Left to cherish his memory are two children, Michael (Kelly) Bronstetter of Mishawaka and Christine (Tom) Whitaker of Mishawaka; three siblings: Susan (Jim) Buda, Barbara (Mike) McKinney, and Thomas (Sandy) Bronstetter; and five grandchildren: Tyler, Tanner, and Trevor Grummel, and Michaela and Alexis Bronstetter.
Michael loved being outdoors. He especially enjoyed fishing and golfing. He had a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will held from 4:00 to 8:00p.m, Thursday (April 4) at the Moose Lodge, 123 Bain St., Mishawaka, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Center for Hospice Care.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019