|
|
Michael Eugene
Taylor
Feb. 28, 1966 - Feb. 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND - Michael Eugene Taylor, 54, was born to Hollis and Marguerite (Robinson) Taylor on February 28, 1966 in South Bend, IN. He attended Perley Elementary School, Jefferson Middle, and graduated from Adams High School in 1984. He was a life long resident of the east side.
Michael participated in track, basketball, and football during his school years. After high school he worked many years as a skilled laborer. He was known by many as the “gentle giant”. He grew up with his cousins, Calvin, Kevin, and Annice Carter, Nate Robinson III, Loretta Mattai, & Eric Robinson.
Michael is survived by both parents, Hollis and Marguerite; brothers, Lamar H. Taylor of South Bend and Moswen Taylor of Indianapolis, IN; sisters, Jacquelyn Taylor & Mary Happy Cherry of South Bend; nieces, Keonnis, Ramal & Julayna; nephew, Lamar Taylor Jr.; a great-aunt, Evelyn Robinson Smith of Cleveland, OH; aunts, Myra Carter, Mary Mattai, and Maria Mitchell; uncles, Marshall and Marcus Robinson; cousin, Michah Robinson; Aunt Mary Jackson; and special friends, Tony JoJo, Jeffrey Fenimore, & Bird.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Nathaniel & Renelda Robinson; paternal grandparents, Cleveland and Minnie (Taylor) Hudson; uncle, Nathaniel Robinson Jr.; aunt, Marcia Robinson; and great-grandmother, Etta Bowens.
Michael, your body has gone to its final resting place, your soul and spirit will live on through your loved ones. Cherished and loved, yesterday, today, and forever.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday May 1, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary with viewing from Noon to 1:00 p.m., at Alford's Mortuary. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY. Visit our website to send condolences at: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020