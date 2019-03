Michael Eugene



Wilson



July 4, 1952 - Feb. 18, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael Eugene Wilson, 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 at his home in Tucson, AZ with his wife KLynn Wilson and his dog Frankie by his side, after battling chronic illnesses for several years.



Mike was born on July 4, 1952 in La Porte, IN to Eugene Freer and Jane (Barnhart) Wilson. Shortly thereafter the family moved to South Bend, IN where Eugene and his father, Phelix Leotis Wilson started Wilson Fence Company. Mike also resided in Warsaw, IN and Huntington, IN before moving to Tucson in 2001.



Along with his wife he is survived by his two children, Jeffrey (Krissy) Wilson and Lauren (Jedd) Smith; and three grandchildren, Josie Lynn, Elizabeth Jane, and Henry Michael Wilson; his three step-children, Amber Summers, Tiffany Navarette, and Josh Navarette; and ten step-grandchildren, Josiah, Myalynn, Noah, Monroe, Mica, Seleste, Anessa, Lielea, Diesel, and Zylas. He is also survived by brothers, Mark (Nancy) Wilson of Elkhart IN and Matt (Lou Anne) Wilson of South Bend; sister, Cheryl (Wilson) McAuley of Longview, WA; uncle, Dan (Grace) Wilson of Bellevue, NE, and multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mike's parents, Eugene and Jane, preceded him in death.



Mike was a graduate of Culver Summer Academy, a 1970 graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, and then went on to graduate from Purdue University in 1974. While at Purdue he served as president of his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon. After graduating he served in multiple sales and management roles with Dale Skinner & Associates Insurance Agency, Certanium Alloys, Premier, Mittler, and later at Sears, Roebuck and Company where he retired in 2013.



Mike was a member of Grace United Methodist Church while living in South Bend, and later First United Methodist Church in Warsaw, serving as a senior youth group leader and choir member. He served as Worshipful Master of Warsaw Lodge #73, F.&A.M. He sang in a barbershop quartet, enjoyed playing the guitar, had great taste in music, and was an avid reader. He had a keen interest in his family genealogy and shared his research with other family members. His sense of humor, cheerful disposition, and love will be missed by many.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend, where members of Warsaw Lodge #73, F.&A.M. will also conduct a Masonic memorial. Rev. Mary Hubbard and Rev. David Schrader will officiate. Graveside services will follow at Southlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Grace United Methodist Church.



Contributions in memory of Michael E. Wilson may be offered to Grace United Methodist Church Paper Pantry, 3012 South Twyckenham Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.



Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary