Michael Griffin Sr.



Nov. 10, 1962 - March 11, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael “Big Mike” Andre Griffin Sr. has peacefully passed away at his home after a brief illness. He slipped the bonds of his body and this earth in the early morning hours of March 11, surrounded by his family. Michael was born November 10, 1962, the fourth child of Hampton and Mary Griffin of South Bend, Indiana.



Mike was a giving and compassionate man, known for his contagious smile, generous heart, and his love for his wife, his family, and his friends. Mike was a likable fellow, never met a stranger, and he gifted us with a lifetime of wonderful memories.



Mike is survived by his mother, Mary Griffin; his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Pam Griffin; three sons, Shawn (Jamie)Griffin, Michael (Ashley) Griffin, and Jeremy Griffin; many grandchildren whom he adored; four brothers, Adonis (Mary) Griffin, Alvin (Cherry) Griffin, Adrian (Bev) Griffin, and Marcus (Kathy) Griffin; countless uncles and aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, and many “acquired sons”. He was preceded in death by his father, Hampton Griffin.



Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019; visitation begins at 10:30am with a service at 11:00am. Services will be held at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church located at 1232 E. Bronson St., South Bend, IN 46615.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary