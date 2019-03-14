Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
1232 E. Bronson St
South Bend, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
1232 E. Bronson St.
South Bend,, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Griffin Sr.


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Griffin Sr. Obituary
Michael Griffin Sr.

Nov. 10, 1962 - March 11, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael “Big Mike” Andre Griffin Sr. has peacefully passed away at his home after a brief illness. He slipped the bonds of his body and this earth in the early morning hours of March 11, surrounded by his family. Michael was born November 10, 1962, the fourth child of Hampton and Mary Griffin of South Bend, Indiana.

Mike was a giving and compassionate man, known for his contagious smile, generous heart, and his love for his wife, his family, and his friends. Mike was a likable fellow, never met a stranger, and he gifted us with a lifetime of wonderful memories.

Mike is survived by his mother, Mary Griffin; his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Pam Griffin; three sons, Shawn (Jamie)Griffin, Michael (Ashley) Griffin, and Jeremy Griffin; many grandchildren whom he adored; four brothers, Adonis (Mary) Griffin, Alvin (Cherry) Griffin, Adrian (Bev) Griffin, and Marcus (Kathy) Griffin; countless uncles and aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, friends, and many “acquired sons”. He was preceded in death by his father, Hampton Griffin.

Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019; visitation begins at 10:30am with a service at 11:00am. Services will be held at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church located at 1232 E. Bronson St., South Bend, IN 46615.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
Download Now