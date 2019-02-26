Michael J. Coughlan



March 29, 1937 - Feb. 23, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael Joseph Coughlan died peacefully in his sleep at his home on February 23, 2019.



He was born March 29, 1937 in Kilfenora, County Clare, Ireland, the fourth of five children of Terence and Mary Coughlan. He attended St. Mary's College in Galway and received his professional training at the Shannon Hotel and Restaurant Management School. Mike was an accomplished cyclist for the Fergus Wheelers. At 19 Mike traveled the world on the SS Oransay in the Merchant Marines before arriving in America. In New York City Mike worked for several years as Maitre'd at the Waldorf Astoria. For 23 years of his career he was the General Manager of the Christiana Creek Country Club in Elkhart, Indiana. Michael was married in 1974 to Caroline (Neary) Coughlan and had three sons, Terry (Nichole), Kevin (Cathlin), and Michael. Michael is preceded in death by his father, Terence; mother, Mary; and brother, Fr. Terry Coughlan. Michael is survived by his brother, Pat; his two sisters, Mary Murphy and Anne Campbell; his wife, three sons, and four grandchildren. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019