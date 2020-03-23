|
|
Michael J. Roman
March 19, 1942 - March 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael J. Roman, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was born on March 19, 1942 in Chicago, IL to the late Anthony and Dorothy (Yanauskas) Roman. On October 16, 1971, Mike married Joanne (Mucha) Roman, who preceded him in death on October 29, 2009.
Left to cherish the memory of Mike are his children, Amber (Bryan) Schindler, Mark (Carin) Roman, and Tiffany (Ben Wojcikiewicz) Roman; grandchildren, Ella, Lucas, Olivia, Elizabeth, Rory, and Claire; and brothers, Anthony Roman and George (Kathleen) Roman, Mike's identical twin.
Mike sought to do God's will, even in the midst of suffering, firmly believing that everything is gift.
Due to the current health risks, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Condolences may be mailed to the family at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or may be made at www.sjfh.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Claretian Missionaries USA, 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 23, 2020