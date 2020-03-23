Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Roman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Roman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Roman Obituary
Michael J. Roman

March 19, 1942 - March 21, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael J. Roman, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Mike was born on March 19, 1942 in Chicago, IL to the late Anthony and Dorothy (Yanauskas) Roman. On October 16, 1971, Mike married Joanne (Mucha) Roman, who preceded him in death on October 29, 2009.

Left to cherish the memory of Mike are his children, Amber (Bryan) Schindler, Mark (Carin) Roman, and Tiffany (Ben Wojcikiewicz) Roman; grandchildren, Ella, Lucas, Olivia, Elizabeth, Rory, and Claire; and brothers, Anthony Roman and George (Kathleen) Roman, Mike's identical twin.

Mike sought to do God's will, even in the midst of suffering, firmly believing that everything is gift.

Due to the current health risks, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Condolences may be mailed to the family at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or may be made at www.sjfh.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Claretian Missionaries USA, 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -