Michael J. Tatay
Sept. 12, 1948 - May 22, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Michael J. Tatay, age 71, of Granger, passed away peacefully at home following a lengthy illness on May 22, 2020. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date. Please visit Cruz Family Funeral Home's website for his full obituary.
Sept. 12, 1948 - May 22, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Michael J. Tatay, age 71, of Granger, passed away peacefully at home following a lengthy illness on May 22, 2020. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date. Please visit Cruz Family Funeral Home's website for his full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.