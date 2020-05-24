Michael J. Tatay
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Tatay

Sept. 12, 1948 - May 22, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Michael J. Tatay, age 71, of Granger, passed away peacefully at home following a lengthy illness on May 22, 2020. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date. Please visit Cruz Family Funeral Home's website for his full obituary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved