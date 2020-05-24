Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael J. Tatay



Sept. 12, 1948 - May 22, 2020



GRANGER, IN - Michael J. Tatay, age 71, of Granger, passed away peacefully at home following a lengthy illness on May 22, 2020. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date. Please visit Cruz Family Funeral Home's website for his full obituary.





