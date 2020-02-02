|
Michael J. Zircher
Dec. 20, 1949 - Jan. 31, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael J. Zircher, Sr., 70, passed away Friday evening, January 31, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving wife.
Michael was born on December 20, 1949 in Mishawaka, to the late Adolf and Margaret (Tomsits) Zircher. Michael was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard; and two sisters, Rose and Margaret.
On October 27, 1973 Michael married Charlotte (Burgess). She survives along with two sons, Jonathan (Stephanie) and Michael (Julia); grandchildren, Nolan, Graham, Griffin, Luke, and Dana; and a brother, John.
Michael honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base and served in U-tapao, Thailand. Michael was always thinking of what he could tinker with like electronics and computers. He was known for fixing watches and jewelry, collecting stamps and coins. He was an Electronics Technician at South Bend Lathe for many years.
A Funeral Service will be at 11am on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, where family and friends may gather 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020