Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Zircher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Zircher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Zircher Obituary
Michael J. Zircher

Dec. 20, 1949 - Jan. 31, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael J. Zircher, Sr., 70, passed away Friday evening, January 31, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving wife.

Michael was born on December 20, 1949 in Mishawaka, to the late Adolf and Margaret (Tomsits) Zircher. Michael was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard; and two sisters, Rose and Margaret.

On October 27, 1973 Michael married Charlotte (Burgess). She survives along with two sons, Jonathan (Stephanie) and Michael (Julia); grandchildren, Nolan, Graham, Griffin, Luke, and Dana; and a brother, John.

Michael honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base and served in U-tapao, Thailand. Michael was always thinking of what he could tinker with like electronics and computers. He was known for fixing watches and jewelry, collecting stamps and coins. He was an Electronics Technician at South Bend Lathe for many years.

A Funeral Service will be at 11am on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, where family and friends may gather 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -