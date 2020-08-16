Michael Jon Wolfe
Nov. 24, 1937 - August 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Michael Jon Wolfe, 82 years old, passed away at 10:25 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Wendy. Mr. Wolfe was born on November 24, 1937 in South Bend to the late Forest V. and Erma (Finch) Wolfe. He retired from Bandag Tire Retreading as a trainer after many years in advertising for both Bandag in Muscatine, Iowa and Bendix in South Bend, Indiana. Mr. Wolfe was a graduate of South Bend Central High School.
Michael is survived by his family, Norma, Wendy, and Troy Wolfe as well as his beloved cockapoo, Sunday. He enjoyed spending time with his family and daughter each summer; he always said, “My home is worth a million dollars.” He loved living in the warmer climate and enjoyed the extended summer-like weather all year. His career took him across the globe and he travelled both domestically and internationally. When he finally retired in 2000 he was very happy to be a homebody. He loved his home, designing his landscaping, antiquing, browsing the outdoor markets of Shipshewana each summer when he travelled back to the area, and finding a great piece of artwork or other trinket to add to his collection of decor.
He was a self-made man who could read and teach himself anything. He was honest, fair, and giving. He held himself and others to the highest levels of integrity and gave generously through the years to those less fortunate. In his retirement years he taught himself to play the piano, relearned mathematics, and continued to work on his magnificent artwork. Early in life he taught himself to do pastels and later worked with acrylic and oil paints. He excelled early on in portraiture and had a true gift for capturing his sitter. His work is nothing short of magnificent. One painting in particular holds significant value to his daughter as it was a seascape scene that hung on the wall of his own mother's beautiful Eagle Lake Cottage until her passing in 2000. This beautiful landscape now graces the wall of her own home along with many beautiful pastel portraits of their family.
Private services will be held. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, Mishawaka is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Michael Jon Wolfe may be donated to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, Mishawaka. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
