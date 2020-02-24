|
|
Michael Joseph Cecil
April 3, 1950 - Feb. 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Michael Joseph Cecil, 69, passed away at home on Friday, February 21, with his loving wife, his soulmate, by his side. He was born on April 3, 1950 to the late Joseph and Mary (O'Brien) Cecil. On June 18, 1988 he married Elizabeth (Zielinski) and had 31 precious years of learning from her and she from him. He is also survived by his step-daughter, Kara Barth of New York City, two sisters; Jill Cecil of South Bend and Teresa Cecil (Marty Sennett) of West Lafayette, IN. sisters-in-law: Kristen (Mark) Garstki, Evanston, IL and Mary (Frank) Hellwig, St. Louis, MO, brothers-in law: Peter (Melissa) Zielinski, Ballwin, MO and John (Debra) Zielinski, Cuyahoga Falls, OH. He also enjoyed hearing of the accomplishments of his many nieces and nephews and had a small group of dear friends he communicated with throughout the globe. Neo, his best-buddy cat also survives. He was predeceased by a sister, Kathleen Cecil (Tom Wishing) of San Francisco, CA. Michael's professional life included work as a registered respiratory therapist, Indiana state ombudsman and certified iridologist but his passion in this lifetime was doing research on the Dead Sea Scrolls. This culminated in the publishing of a book and writings on this topic as well as an article in the Journal of Science Consciousness regarding the three dimensions of consciousness. He was an avid organic farmer, loved new scientific discoveries as well as alternative medicine and believed that we live more than one life and return life after life. Per his wishes, there will be no services and the family respectfully requests no flowers or plants. To send online condolences please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 24, 2020