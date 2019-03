Michael K. Hardacker



July 6, 1944 - Feb. 10, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Michael K. Hardacker, 74 years old, of Elkhart, passed to his rest Feb. 10, 2019 at Creekside Village, Mishawaka, after an extended illness. He was born July 6, 1944 in South Bend, the son of Lloyd and Betty (Crothers) Allsop and has lived in this area all of his life. He enjoyed making friends, especially when he drove a vehicle, making deliveries for a jewelry store and most recently for Matzke Florist in Elkhart. He liked to meet people and visit with them.



Mike never married, so his family consists of his siblings and their families. Surviving is his sister, Cindy (Gary) Checkley of Elkhart and two brothers, Mark (Barbara) Hardacker of Prescott Valley, AZ and Greg (Freda) Hardacker of Clarksdale, AZ. There are nieces and nephews: Michele Barnett of Elkhart, Jim (Amy) Checkley of Elkhart, Tim (Jeanne) Checkley of Mishawaka, and Bryan (Kelli) Hardacker of CA; great-nieces and nephews, Vanessa (Jason) Cazares, Jennifer (Jason) Moore, Jeffrey (Suzanne) Barnett, Sarah (Brad) Hanby, Katie Checkley, Matthew Checkley, Emma Checkley, Marissa Cazares, Jenna Cazares, Brycen Hardacker, and Kaylee Hardacker; and four great-great-nieces and nephews, Tyler and Chloe Moore, and Sawyer and Piper Barnett.



Family and friends may gather on March 16, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2222 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, for a Memorial Service of Remembrance, which will start at 11:00 AM. Cremation has taken place. Officiating is Pastor Jen Weaver of the church. Michael's cremains will be taken home by his siblings.



Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary