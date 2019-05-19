Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael K. Jacobs

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Michael K. Jacobs In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM

Michael K. Jacobs

Aug. 29, 1953 -May 20, 2018

You were the wind beneath our wings that kept us in flight. Sadly, a year ago we had to learn to fly solo without you. You carried us in the palm of your hand and loved us unconditionally. God now carries you in the palm of His hand. Through His word your love lives on in our hearts. Your life gave us so many beautiful memories. We honor and cherish every one of them as they shall forever age in our minds like fine wine.

We miss you so much.

Love, your family
Published in South Bend Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.