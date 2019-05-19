IN MEMORIAM



Michael K. Jacobs



Aug. 29, 1953 -May 20, 2018



You were the wind beneath our wings that kept us in flight. Sadly, a year ago we had to learn to fly solo without you. You carried us in the palm of your hand and loved us unconditionally. God now carries you in the palm of His hand. Through His word your love lives on in our hearts. Your life gave us so many beautiful memories. We honor and cherish every one of them as they shall forever age in our minds like fine wine.



We miss you so much.



Love, your family Published in South Bend Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2019