Michael Kopetski



April 7, 1948 - Dec. 3, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN -



Michael Peter Kopetski, 72, a resident of Mishawaka, passed away Dec. 3, 2020 at his residence following a 2 1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer. On April 7, 1948 in South Bend he was born to Frank & Tekla (Szczypirski) Kopetski. On May 19, 1984 in Plymouth, he married Anita Watts. Michael is survived by his wife, Anita Kopetski of Mishawaka; daughter, Stephanie Kopetski of Osceola; and stepson, Viktor Cieplinski.Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Juniper Rd., Argos, IN.





