Michael Kopetski
1948 - 2020
Michael Kopetski

April 7, 1948 - Dec. 3, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Michael Peter Kopetski, 72, a resident of Mishawaka, passed away Dec. 3, 2020 at his residence following a 2 1/2 year battle with pancreatic cancer. On April 7, 1948 in South Bend he was born to Frank & Tekla (Szczypirski) Kopetski. On May 19, 1984 in Plymouth, he married Anita Watts. Michael is survived by his wife, Anita Kopetski of Mishawaka; daughter, Stephanie Kopetski of Osceola; and stepson, Viktor Cieplinski.Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Juniper Rd., Argos, IN.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
December 6, 2020
Anita, you are in our hearts. We pray for peace for you, and God in your mind and soul. We are so sorry for your loss. I am sure you are saying, he is at peace. Amen.
Debby and Bill Burton
Coworker
