Michael L. Bennett
March 31, 1950 - August 5, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Michael Bennett, 69, was born on March 31, 1950 in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Jack B. and Virginia R. (Hardy) Bennett Sr. He passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by loving family.
In South Bend on July 19, 1975, Michael married the former Susan M. Ketcham, who survives. In their 44 years of marriage, they amassed a beautiful family of three surviving daughters, Buffy (Tate) Gerndt, Jaime (John) Fedder, and Michelle (Eric) Szajko, as well as seven surviving grandchildren, Virginia, Rebekah, Ellyn, Nicklus, Lane, Cadence, and Ethan. Michael is also survived by his brother, Jack Bennett Jr. and sister, Sharon (Larry) Roesch.
Michael was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He loved spending time with his family attending concerts, plays, and sporting events that his grandchildren participated in. Michael also enjoyed traveling with Susan to lighthouses, the Great Lakes, and wineries.
Michael grew up knowing that he wanted to be a part of the Notre Dame family. At the age of 16, he became an usher at Notre Dame stadium. Later, Michael completed a four-year tool and die apprenticeship and then began his photography career at Knepp Studio in 1974. Eight years later, Notre Dame head football coach Gerry Faust gave him the opportunity of a lifetime with the request to photograph the football games down on the field. From there, he went on to open his own business, Lighthouse Imaging. Michael spent the last 40 years of his life in a job that he loved - photographing University of Notre Dame athletics. In 2003, Michael earned an honorary monogram from University of Notre Dame for his extraordinary contribution to the athletic departments.
“A moment frozen in time - that's what a photograph can be. It can bring back memories and emotions long forgotten. So, if I can capture a moment in time to bring back a memory or stir up an emotion, then I hope I am contributing a very small part to the Notre Dame Spirit - past, present, and future. Thanks for my moment in time.” ~Michael Bennett
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of University of Notre Dame. Graveside services and burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-8:00pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, where a Funeral Vigil will be held at 5:30pm.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Michael may be donated to The Kelly Cares Foundation, 1251 N. Eddy Street, Suite 200, South Bend, IN 46617; Center for Hospice Care, c/o Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Online condolences may be left for the Bennett family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019