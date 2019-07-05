|
|
Michael L. Horvath
June 13, 1947 - June 15, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Michael L. Horvath, 72, passed away suddenly while on vacation in Puerto Vicente Guerrero, Mexico.
Mike is survived by wife, M. Jane Horvath, & his children, Kevin (Lisa) Horvath, Brenda Wallace, and David (Lora) Horvath; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen S. Rowe; and brother, Timothy (Jeanette) Horvath.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Rosary at 6:45p.m. Memorial Service will follow in the funeral home. www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 5, 2019