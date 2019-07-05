Home

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:45 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Michael L. Horvath


1947 - 2019
Michael L. Horvath Obituary
Michael L. Horvath

June 13, 1947 - June 15, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Michael L. Horvath, 72, passed away suddenly while on vacation in Puerto Vicente Guerrero, Mexico.

Mike is survived by wife, M. Jane Horvath, & his children, Kevin (Lisa) Horvath, Brenda Wallace, and David (Lora) Horvath; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen S. Rowe; and brother, Timothy (Jeanette) Horvath.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Rosary at 6:45p.m. Memorial Service will follow in the funeral home. www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 5, 2019
