Michael L. Ronan
Oct. 6, 1947 - August 7, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA - Michael, 71, passed away from complications of prostate cancer. He was the oldest son of Doris Gresczyk & Russell Ronan. Michael graduated from Mishawaka High School & Holy Cross Jr. College, was a Veteran of Vietnam, & worked for the Burroughs Corp., South Bend, then relocated to San Diego to open his own business. He enjoyed fishing in the Gulf of Mexico & time spent at his Palm Springs home. He is survived by brothers Chris of Lakeville & Tim of Nashville, TN; 4 nephews & 2 nieces; & wife Kathyrn. Cremation has taken place. Private services held later.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019