Michael L. Snider Sr.


1956 - 2020
Michael L. Snider Sr. Obituary
Michael L Snider Sr.

July 25, 1956 - March 23, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Michael L. Snider Sr., 63, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Surviving are his wife, Linda; children, Michael L. Snider Jr., Tanner J. Jerles, & Abigail K. (Alec Schneider) Snider; his siblings, Robert (Cheri) Snider Jr., Claude “Peach” Snider, Rick Snider, & Valerie Snider; stepmother, Rana Snider; and his in-laws, James and Carolyn Ridgley.

Due to the current public health & safety standards for COVID-19, memorial service will be held at a later date. Please see our website for updates. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020
