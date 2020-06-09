Michael L. Snider Sr.
1956 - 2020
ELKHART, IN - Michael L. Snider Sr., 63, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

Michael was born on July 25, 1956 in South Bend to Robert and Maxine (Gorka) Snider Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents.

On July 6, 2000, in Elkhart, he married Linda Jerles. Surviving are his wife, Linda; children, Michael L. Snider Jr. of Indianapolis, Tanner J. Jerles of Indianapolis, and Abigail K. (Alec Schneider) Snider of Elkhart; his siblings, Robert (Cheri) Snider Jr of Niles, Claude “Peach” Snider of South Bend, Rick Snider of South Bend, and Valerie Snider of Mishawaka; stepmother, Rana Snider; and his in-laws, James and Carolyn Ridgley of Elkhart.

Michael worked as a Journeyman Lineman for I.B.E.W. 1393 for 39 years. His nick name was “Hoosier”; he had much love for his Trade and his Union brothers. Michael was an avid NASCAR fan.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, IN. Please dress casual, as Mike always did.

Mike's family would like to thank Dr. Rafat Ansari, Brandee Flagg, ANP and all of the nurses and aides at Michiana Hematology/Oncology for their loving care during Mike's illness. In addition, we would like to thank Mike's IBEW friends and family, the entire Jimtown Community, and Mike's longtime friend, Dave McBride, for standing by and encouraging Mike during his battle.

When Tomorrow Starts Without Me

When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand,

That an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand;

The angel said my place was ready, In Heaven far above, And that I'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love.

But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, and told me, “Welcome Home.”

So when tomorrow starts without me, Don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.

Donations may be made to the family in c/o Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544 for Mike's children's college expenses.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

