Michael Lee Fox
Nov. 4, 1952 - March 27, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Michael Lee Fox, 67, passed away March 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
He was born November 4, 1952 in South Bend, IN, to the late Robert and Charlene (Wampler) Fox.
On June 3, 2001, Mike married the love of his life, Kathy Mishler. She survives him. Also left to cherish his memory are daughters: Rachael (William) Brown, Nicola (Chris) Vascil, Bobbie Jo (Phil) Price, and Katie Welker; ten grandchildren: Aubrey, Mason, Cheyenne, Austin, Sadie, Suellen, Scarlett, Carter, Brian, and Kathy; seven great-grandchildren: Henry, William, Abigail, Lyla, Leola, Zander, and Iyzem; brother, James (Mary) Fox; two sisters, Deborah (Ronald) Wilson-Osowski and Marianne Fox; and many nieces and nephews.
Mike was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was an honest and gifted mechanic and in 1979, with his brother, he started Fox and Sons Mechanic Shop. He worked there with his brother and nephew, Jimmy, until he became ill in November. He loved to watch and attend NASCAR races, Notre Dame football and basketball games, and spending time with his wife at their home in Florida. He was a good man and his untimely passing leaves a void in our hearts.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020