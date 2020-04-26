|
Michael Lee Morse
Nov. 19, 1975 - April 18, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Michael Lee Morse, age 44, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the comfort of his family's presence.
Family and friends will gather on a date and at a time to be announced.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Michael be made to Cass County Cancer Service, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020