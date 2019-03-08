Michael Matthew Osos



March 10, 1950 - Feb. 22, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Michael Matthew Osos, 68, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the home of a close friend, Kristina Deming in Greenfield, Indiana. He was born on March 10, 1950 in Niles, Michigan to Richard and Lora Osos.



Michael was the owner and operator of Osos Security Consultants which specialized in security for the trucking and warehousing industry. Michael loved his dog Nellie, friends, shopping, history, travel, the Great Lakes, and the 60's and 70's!



Surviving are his sister, Maureen Koller of Niles, Michigan; and brothers, Allan Osos of Niles, Michigan and Douglas Osos of Angola, Indiana.



He was proceeded in death by his parents.



Michael's wish was not to have a service, and to be cremated and his ashes spread across Lake Michigan.



May Michael, and all our faithful departed brothers and sisters, through the mercy of God, rest in peace, Amen. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary